Doximity, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 21st

Doximity’s (NASDAQ:DOCS) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 21st. Doximity had issued 23,300,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $605,800,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of Doximity’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.