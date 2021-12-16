Weave Communications Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 21st (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications’ (NYSE:WEAV) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Weave Communications had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Weave Communications’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.