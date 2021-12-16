Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$662.46 million and a PE ratio of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$352.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$94,732.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,244,750.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

