FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Nabors Industries Ltd. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($53.37) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($54.71). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($8.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($8.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($7.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($6.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($27.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($6.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($5.31) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NBR opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.41.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($22.81) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $6,930,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

