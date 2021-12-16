GoPro, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoPro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. GoPro has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GoPro by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GoPro by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in GoPro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $43,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,263. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

