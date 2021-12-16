FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BWB opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $481.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

