Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 423.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.17 per share. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 48.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth $200,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 37.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the second quarter valued at $266,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

