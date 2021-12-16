Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 423.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.17 per share. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 48.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
