Tudor Pickering Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering to C$39.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.79.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at C$30.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$20.94 and a one year high of C$34.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.