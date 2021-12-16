Barclays Cuts Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €43.50

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €45.70 ($51.35) to €43.50 ($48.88) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.