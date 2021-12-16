$1.34 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $187.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $22,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

