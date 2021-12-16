Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $690.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $690.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $646.97.

AVGO stock opened at $639.86 on Monday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $416.96 and a 1-year high of $644.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.63 and its 200-day moving average is $504.86. The firm has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

