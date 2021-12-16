Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys £24,500 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Ian Powell purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,377.43).

CPI stock opened at GBX 34.61 ($0.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.69. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 31.85 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The company has a market cap of £582.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Capita to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 70 ($0.93) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.80).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

