Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Purchases £10,500 in Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,876.04).

Shares of Coral Products stock opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.01. Coral Products plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

