Insider Buying: Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Purchases £49,713.30 in Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) insider David Thompson acquired 23,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £49,713.30 ($65,697.50).

Shares of LON:FNTL opened at GBX 223 ($2.95) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.93 million and a PE ratio of 24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fintel Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 193.50 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 255.22 ($3.37).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

