Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 480 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 445.60.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.