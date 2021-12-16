Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Affimed has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

