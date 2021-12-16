UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €19.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €19.50 ($21.91) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.83 ($17.78).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

