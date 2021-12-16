Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

KOJAF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th. Danske lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

