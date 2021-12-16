The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.97) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.61) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.86) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,553.22 ($46.96).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,677 ($35.38) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914.50 ($38.52). The company has a market capitalization of £61.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,586.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,678.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

