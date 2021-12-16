The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.97) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.61) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.86) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,553.22 ($46.96).
Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,677 ($35.38) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914.50 ($38.52). The company has a market capitalization of £61.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,586.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,678.62.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
