BitGreen (BITG) One Day Volume Tops $8,573.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $102.81 or 0.00210945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002924 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.67 or 0.00647714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00067020 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

