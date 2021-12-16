WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Shares Up 3%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.73. 4,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.