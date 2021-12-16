Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.50. 1,608,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,556,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

