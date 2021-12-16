Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00210939 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002922 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.00655233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00067198 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.