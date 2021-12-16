KeyFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,879.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $20,879.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.45 or 0.08173584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.07 or 0.99966005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

