Caspian (CSP) Market Capitalization Hits $6.27 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $450,189.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caspian has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00206755 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

