Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Reaches $0.0186 on Top Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $203,835.59 and $88.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00367889 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.10 or 0.01299041 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

