FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. Approximately 15,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

