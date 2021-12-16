Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Shares Down 1.5%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.80 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.90). Approximately 777,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 920,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.93).

The stock has a market capitalization of £524.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.07.

Get Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 0.01%.

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.