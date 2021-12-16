Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) shares were down 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 5,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPWHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

