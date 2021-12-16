Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $50.34 million and approximately $109,546.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.41 or 0.00382290 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

