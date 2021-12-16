FairGame 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.31 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, FairGame has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $14.73 million and $11.31 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001457 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 359.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055920 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.56 or 0.00554862 BTC.

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

