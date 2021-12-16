IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 667,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,273. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.