BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.64. Approximately 197,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 240,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th.

