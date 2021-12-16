Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Shares Up 11.4%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $231.95 and last traded at $231.95. 192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.15.

Separately, HSBC cut Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.15.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

