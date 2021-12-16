Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) rose 17.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Approximately 1,045,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,839,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

About Mila Resources (LON:MILA)

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets for acquisition. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

