OSRAM Licht (ETR:OSR) Shares Down 0.4%

OSRAM Licht AG (ETR:OSR)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €56.00 ($62.92) and last traded at €56.55 ($63.54). 40,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.80 ($63.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of -11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.36.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

