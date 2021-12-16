BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading 0.6% Higher

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.75 and last traded at C$19.73. Approximately 82,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 75,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.