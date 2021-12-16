Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.22 million and $20,097.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

