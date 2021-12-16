Ether Kingdoms Token Price Tops $0.0039 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $30,544.33 and approximately $65,392.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00040400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00208116 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

