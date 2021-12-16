Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:VLTA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,864. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter worth $72,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter.

