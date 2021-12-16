Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NovoCure reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

