Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells 17,819 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $76,087.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Bigham sold 5,059 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $22,360.78.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 469,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,166. The stock has a market cap of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

