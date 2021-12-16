Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells 4,479 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 4,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $19,797.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. 469,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $208.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 686,619 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.