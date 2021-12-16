Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SILK stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. 336,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,386. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

