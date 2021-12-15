Alpha Coin (APC) Price Tops $0.0005

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $18,805.99 and approximately $69.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,831.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00910610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00258823 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003189 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.