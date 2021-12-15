SuperFarm Price Tops $1.32 on Top Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $527.99 million and approximately $136.17 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

