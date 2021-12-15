Dynamic 24-Hour Volume Tops $187.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $187.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,831.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.29 or 0.08216551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00313329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00910610 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00073520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00380235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00258823 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

