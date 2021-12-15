Rage Fan Market Capitalization Tops $750,201.17 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $750,201.17 and $20,213.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.84 or 0.08164794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.29 or 0.99917195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

