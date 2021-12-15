Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report sales of $6.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.57 million and the lowest is $440,000.00. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $20.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.01 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.21. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $42.87.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $369,162.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at $198,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.