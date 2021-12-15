$135.05 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post $135.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.60 million to $136.49 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $131.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.23 million to $527.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $554.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.74 million to $557.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 820,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

